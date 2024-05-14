Shura Council Attends Asia Women's Forum In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Samarkand: The Shura Council is participating in the“Asia Women's Forum,” which kicked off Monday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, organized jointly by the Uzbek Parliament and the UN Women.

Deputy Speaker of the Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti is representing the Shura Council in the two-day forum.

In her opening speech, HE Dr. Hamda Al Sulaiti expressed her appreciation for the efforts of Asian women in enhancing the status of women in various fields, emphasizing the importance of empowering Asian women economically, socially, and politically.

She also addressed the challenges facing women in times of wars and conflicts, emphasizing women's role in achieving security and peace in Asia.

HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council called for enhancing cooperation and stability in Asia to ensure progress and empowerment of women, highlighting the important role women play in developing societies and economies on the continent.

At the beginning of her speech, she praised Uzbekistan's hosting of this forum and its good preparation, aiming to shed light on women's issues.

The forum, held under the theme“Regional Approach in Issues of Women's Economic, Social, and Political Empowerment,” discusses issues related to women's economic, social, and political rights and empowerment efforts.

Participants engage in discussion sessions covering various topics such as combating violence against women and children, fair access to financial opportunities, as well as the role of non-governmental organizations in promoting the green economy and addressing the impacts of climate change.

The forum aims to highlight the role of women in achieving Sustainable Development Goals and enhancing their participation in science, education, and innovation, utilizing digital technology, alleviating poverty through economic empowerment, and supporting their role in entrepreneurship and innovation.

The forum includes participants from various parts of Asia, including parliamentarians, government officials, representatives of governmental bodies and civil society organizations, businesswomen, social activists, and representatives from various economic sectors.