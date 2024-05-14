'Article 370 Enabled Aspirations Of People': PM Modi Lauds High Voter Turnout In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people who voted in large numbers in Srinagar Parliamentary constituency stating that the abrogation of Article 370 has enabled the potential and aspirations of the people to find full expression.
“Would especially like to applaud the people of Srinagar Parliamentary constituency for the encouraging turnout, significantly better than before. The abrogation of Article 370 has enabled the potential and aspirations of the people to find full expression. Happening at the grassroots level, it is great for the people of J&K, in particular the you,” PM Modi wrote on X.ADVERTISEMENT
Pertinently, Srinagar Lok Sabha seat recorded 38 percent voting on May 13, which according to JK CEO P K Pole is second highest since eruption of militancy in 1989.
