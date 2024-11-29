'Operating Environment Complex Since Gaza War Began'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mohammed Osman Ali | The Peninsula

ROME: Since the Gaza war began, the operating environment has grown increasingly complex, with Israel's concerns about tax revenue allocations contributing to a sharp decline in commercial imports. Carl Skaun, Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the World Food Programme, spoke at the Rome 2024 MED Dialogues session, moderated by Michael Köhler, about the multifaceted challenges the organization faces in crisis regions.

He described operating in three distinct contexts: areas with functioning local authorities, regions under direct military operations, and zones of lawlessness and chaos. Each presents unique obstacles, particularly in locations where Israeli forces are active, threatening personnel safety despite coordination efforts. In southern regions like Jerusalem, the lack of authority exacerbates the chaos, further complicating humanitarian work.

The session, titled“Dialogues for Peace under Siege: Humanitarian Assistance in Jeopardy,” delved into the unprecedented obstacles of the past six weeks. Skaun detailed how widespread looting, driven by skyrocketing food prices, has made moving goods from borders to distribution points nearly impossible. Even efforts to create new access routes, such as gates north of Kerem Shalom, have been thwarted by organized gangs targeting high-value items like wheat. He painted a bleak picture as winter approaches, with millions displaced, inadequate shelter, and minimal access to essentials, warning of an imminent health crisis caused by insufficient water, sanitation, and food supplies.

Reflecting on Sudan, Skaun recounted the traumatic evacuation of staff, displacement of over 1,200 team members, and the loss of critical infrastructure. Despite these challenges, the organization has deployed top personnel and innovative solutions like cash-based assistance and local partnerships to address the crisis. He emphasized the crucial role of Sudanese communities in mitigating the worst impacts and called for international systems to better support these local resilience efforts. However, he acknowledged a significant gap between potential and actual assistance, with the WFP striving to close this divide.

Turning to Syria, Skaun described a deepening crisis with limited international support. An additional 400,000 displaced people have stretched fragile communities, while funding appeals remain largely unmet, garnering only a 10% response. Lebanon, too, faces mounting instability, with its delicate social fabric further strained by regional pressures.

While the WFP has scaled up operations, Skaun cautioned that the fragile balance in Lebanon requires vigilant monitoring to prevent further deterioration. He addressed a broader crisis in international norms, describing a global phenomenon of“naked self-interest” eroding the principles established after World War II.

The collapse of international humanitarian law is evident in conflicts across Gaza, Sudan, Myanmar, Ukraine, and beyond. Despite this, Skaun highlighted examples of hybrid solutions like the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which successfully reduced global grain prices during a food crisis, and the resolution of the Tigray conflict, where ad hoc coalitions bypassed traditional multilateral frameworks to achieve tangible results. These pragmatic approaches, he argued, represent viable pathways in an era where traditional systems falter.

David Harland, Executive Director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, provided sharp critiques during the same session. He described the suffering in Gaza as entirely avoidable, attributing it to deliberate actions by the invading forces.

He emphasized that the healthcare system's collapse and widespread hunger are the results of an imposed crisis, pointing to officials' explicit declarations to cut off food supplies. Harland condemned this as a shift toward collective punishment as a mode of warfare, contrasting it with past conflicts where starvation was largely avoided despite severe hardship.

Harland argued that the erosion of IHL reflects the waning influence of a vital framework meant to protect civilians. While appealing to self-interest might yield pragmatic solutions, he expressed skepticism about recent ceasefire negotiations, calling them superficial and lacking genuine commitment. He highlighted the effectiveness of transactional agreements like the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which blended the self-interests of stakeholders to achieve humanitarian outcomes, and stressed the need for hybrid arrangements involving states, NGOs, and private entities to mitigate suffering in a fractured global system.

For his part Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States for the Holy See, added a perspective on the challenges faced by Christians in conflict zones. He underscored the Church's efforts to provide not only material aid but also spiritual and psychological support, with Pope Francis personally connecting with Gaza's parish priest to offer encouragement. Gallagher lamented the dehumanization fostered by prolonged conflicts, which perpetuate cycles of violence and erode empathy. He stressed the importance of reasserting humanity as a core principle in conflict resolution and highlighted the Church's role in fostering dialogue and compassion amidst immense challenges.

Sara Pantuliano, Chief Executive of ODI Global, critiqued the global humanitarian system, focusing on Gaza and Sudan as key examples. She detailed the catastrophic conditions in Gaza, where 70% of the population faces Level 5 food insecurity, contrasting this with the pre-conflict period when 500 trucks of aid entered daily. Now, with only 37 trucks allowed in since October, survival resources are nearly nonexistent.

She condemned the failure of occupying powers to uphold their obligations under international law and warned that such violations have global repercussions, eroding the legitimacy of international norms.

Pantuliano described the international aid system as outdated and excessively bureaucratic, with reform efforts over the past two decades yielding little progress. She urged a radical overhaul, citing her organization's 2016 report, Time to Let Go, which advocates for a more effective, locally-driven approach. While praising grassroots initiatives in places like Sudan, where communities have organized soup kitchens and other support systems, she criticized the international system's failure to empower these efforts.