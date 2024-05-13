LS Elections In Srinagar: Elderly Voters Rally For Change

Ninety-year-old civil line resident Qazi Ghulam Rasool Shah said he voted for a change that the Kashmir valley had been longing for decades.

“Rather than voting for a particular party, as I used to do in the past, I chose a candidate who I believe will raise our issues in the Parliament,” Shah told Kashmir Observer.

With his son in tow, Shah went to the designated polling booth, a private school in Lal Chowk, and joined the queue of voters, certain that his vote would count.

“The righteous candidate, not a certain party, will receive my vote. I told my family that this is the time for change and that missing the polls would cause us to lag behind,” he added.

Rahti Bano, an 80-year-old widow, had similar opinions, asserting that she no longer let her emotions influence her vote as she previously did.

“My Kashmir has seen numerous ups and downs and I have decided to abandon my previous voting behavior this time around and support a candidate who is loyal to his people,” Rahti told Kashmir Observer.

In a democratic system, a single vote counts, and I hope the Kashmir Valley will emerge from the shadows. Abstaining from the ballot will definitely make us suffer immensely, she added.

“I did not hesitate to exercise my right to vote even when militancy in Kashmir was at its peak, and have always participated in elections wholeheartedly. Therefore, given that voting is now required, why would I skip this time?” the woman questioned.

People would be able to get their desired outcomes by choosing an appropriate candidate, but it would be unwise to boycott elections, according to her.

We have witnessed small children being killed with bullets and pellets in the past, as well as months of agitation and curfews, but nothing has worked. Therefore, it is important that we turn up in large numbers to support the righteous candidate.



Mugli, another elderly woman, aged around 75 came alone to the polling booth at Rajbagh and casted her ballot for change, asserting that people want to get rid of rising inflation and unemployment.



“I am a chronic diabetic but I did not miss to cast my vote, it's our Democratic right and we should waste the opportunity having potential to change our lives,” Mugli said after casting her vote at Burn Hall School polling booth.

Defying old age and physical challenges, a 115-year-old from Shallabugh while a man with a fracture in leg cast their votes in the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency on Monday.

In

Ganderbal, polling stations witnessed a reasonable turnout with enthusiastic voters lined up to exercise their franchise.

Many senior citizens from Sarbal, a remote village in the district, expressed joy at being able to cast their votes in their village for the first time. They said relocation of the polling station to Fisheries Hut Zirpora Kullan significantly improved accessibility for villagers to reach booths.

Dilawar Khan from Gutlibagh said that despite being bedridden with his leg cast made it a point to reach the polling station and cast his vote.

The authorities had set up Special Polling Stations (Green/Pink/PWD/Youth manned) aimed at making the voting experience more accessible.

The Green Polling Station in the lush, green mountainous area of Naranag was exceptionally decorated. (with inputs from KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now