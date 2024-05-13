AXIA Time Joins The Expanding NLL Partner Roster As The 'Official Timepiece Of The NLL'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced a new, multi-year partnership with AXIA Time as the 'Official Timepiece of the NLL' and the presenting partner of the upcoming 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time that starts this Friday between the defending NLL champion Buffalo Bandits and the Albany FireWolves.



AXIA (pronounced ahx-EE-ah) Time creates heirloom-quality timepiece to commemorate life's biggest moments. AXIA has been rapidly expanding its portfolio of partners and events. Notable recent projects include ultra-custom timepiece for the University of Michigan's college football national championship and the University of Connecticut's men's basketball back-to-back national championship. Last week, AXIA Time unveiled its new collaboration with Zach Edey, Purdue University, and the Naismith Awards commemorating Edey's back-to-back Player of the Year honors.



'Storytelling is vital to the NLL as we advance towards our goal of becoming 'The Next Major League' in North America," said Kurt Hunzeker, NLL Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. "The biggest and best story of any NLL season centers on celebrating championship teams, and AXIA Time specializes in celebrating life's biggest achievements and memorializing them in remarkable timepieces that tell so much more than time."



"We wanted to create a premium item that players, coaches, and fans would appreciate and want to wear to remind them of one of the best times in their lives, and AXIA Time is the perfect partner to bring our vision to life," Hunzeker said.



"As a life-long lacrosse person, it's an honor to be partnering with the NLL to create ultra-custom, heirloom-quality timepieces for their fans, players, and partners," said John Kanaras, AXIA Time founder. "The NLL is making great progress toward creating the next major sports league, and that aligns with our vision to make AXIA Time the next great watch brand in the U.S."



The 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time begin Friday, May 17, 7 p.m. ET at MVP Arena in Albany before the series shifts to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET.



All 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time games will be televised live on TSN and on the TSN+ streaming service in Canada, and available live via ESPN+ in the U.S.



About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America's largest professional lacrosse league and welcomed more than 1 million fans for the second year in a row during the 2023-24 season. Founded in 1986, the NLL is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada, and recently unveiled its largest brand campaign ever, 'Welcome to The Next Major League' and introduced its comprehensive grassroots initiative, NLL UnBOXed, that will expand the League's footprint to more than 60 communities across North America by 2027.

For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit: NLL and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.



About AXIA Time

AXIA Time, established in 2018, creates custom Swiss Made automatic timepieces that commemorate some of life's greatest achievements. AXIA Time was born out of founder John Kanaras' love of horology and his alma mater. After helping to lead the 1988 Penn Quakers to a second men's lacrosse Ivy League championship in two years, the University gifted each player a championship watch that, while it held great sentimental value, didn't measure up to the memories it represented. For 30 years he looked for a watch of quality and design that would match the essence of the university he attended and his memories from that time. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he built it himself. AXIA (ahx-EE-ah) means value/worth in Greek and is at the heart of the company's mission: to exceed expectations in everything they do. From the designs and quality of the components they use, to the purchase experience of their customers, their intention is to treat people exactly the way they would want to be treated. Maybe better.

For more information about AXIA Time, visit axiatime.

Company :-National Lacrosse League

User :- Jerry Milani

Email :...

Phone :-267-417-7951

Url :-