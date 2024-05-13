Revo Welcomes Golf Legend And Revo Brand Ambassador Annika Sorenstam For An Exclusive Evening On May 15Th In Soho, NYC

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., May 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Revo, the premium, high-quality, performance sunglass company, announced today the exclusive event on May 15th featuring Hall-of-Fame golfer and Revo ambassador, Annika Sorenstam. The event will take place at Revo's newly-opened retail store in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood where fans will have the unique opportunity to take photos with the legendary golfer, enjoy signed giveaways and preview the Revo x Annika sunglass collection.







Image caption: Golf Legend and Revo Brand Ambassador Annika Sorenstam.

“We are so excited to welcome Annika to our SoHo location for this exclusive preview event,” said Revo CEO, Cliff Robinson.“Her incredible achievements on the golf course and alignment with our brand values makes for such a great collaboration and we can't wait to provide our customers with the opportunity to meet one of golf's 'greatest of all time.'”

The event promises attendees a unique opportunity to meet Annika Sorenstam, explore Revo's sunglass offerings in the new store, and experience firsthand the fusion of style and performance that sets Revo apart in the sunglass industry. Annika will be signing posters and meet with guests. There will also be a small putting green on-site for attendees to show off their skills.

Guests can enjoy 20% off all purchases at the store with proceeds supporting the ANNIKA Foundation, which was founded to help young women around the world to develop, empower, and advance through golf and in life. More specifically, it provides opportunities in women's golf at the junior, collegiate, and professional levels while teaching young people the importance of personal development, including living a healthy, active lifestyle through fitness and nutrition.

This event will take place on May 15, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Revo SoHo store, located at 436 West Broadway in New York City.

Sorenstam joined the Revo team as an ambassador in 2021 and has since launched several custom styles of sunglasses specially designed to protect golfers from harmful bandwidths of sunlight on the green, all while incorporating her sense of style on the fairway. A legend in the world of golf, she has achieved over 90 worldwide victories including 10 major championships.

To learn more about Revo and its family of brand ambassadors, please visit: .

About Revo:

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, more than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.

