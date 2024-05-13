APAS Show To Feature Firms From 5 Arab Countries

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jams, peppers, dates, camel milk products, candies, snacks, olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables. These are some of goods to be showcased by companies from five Arab companies participating in Apas Show , Latin America's biggest supermarket and food and beverage exhibition , starting Monday (13).

The four-day trade show ends on Thursday, May 16. The Arabs will have their own stands in the White and Blue pavilions in Expo Center Norte organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (16) featuring 16 companies in all.

Distributor Taybe comes from Lebanon to sell goods such as jams, peppers, dates, candies, camel milk products, and ready-to-eat foods . Iraqi Great Foods will showcase snacks at the APAS Show. United Arab Emirates' Agthia Company/Al Foah participates with dates and date products .

Arab exhibitor at APAS Show 2023: Companies come to negotiate and break into market

Five Tunisian companies participate – Al Jazira , of olive oil , I3C+ , of olive oil and harissa paste and jams, andCBF Plus , Nouri Dates and FIT , especially of dates .

Coming from Egypt are Oriental Fruits , Frosty Foods and Mima Foods exhibiting fresh fruits and vegetables . Egypt's EGCT Frozen , Delta and ElSwedy showcase frozen fruits and vegetables , and Dalsa sells frozen fries . Brazilian O Primo Logística participates in the show with the ABCC, too.

The ABCC has organized the Arab participation at the exhibition since 2016, focusing on its mission of fostering Brazil-Arab bilateral trade. Despite an extensive local production, Brazil is a market with over 200 million consumers and imports USD 12.6 billion worth of goods every year. In 2023 USD 123.6 million came from Arab countries.

The region stands out worldwide in foods like dates and olive oils, both of which will be showcased by Arab companies at the APAS Show.“Most of the companies are already familiar with the show and do regular business with Brazilian importers,” Karen Mizuta, head of international consulting at the ABCC, was quoted as saying in a press release.“So, they are companies that are renewing their trust in the Brazilian market and see the show as a safe environment for strengthening the relation with current customers and scope out new partnerships in Brazilian retail,” he said.

