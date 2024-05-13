Delhi: Six Held In Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Days after a man was stabbed to death by a group of individuals in north Delhi, the police have nabbed six persons, including three juveniles in connection with the incident, an official said on Monday, adding that over 100 wounds were found upon the upper part of the body.

The arrested individuals were identified as Ajeet Kumar Jha (22), Iqbal (19), Shiva (20). The three others who have been apprehended are juveniles.

The arrest came after the police received a call regarding the detection of a dead body on May 9.

"The dead body was shifted to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. The deceased was identified as Ravi Yadav, a resident of Patel Nagar by his wife Savitri, in the mortuary of Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi. She stated that her husband Ravi Yadav is the complainant and eyewitness in the case of the murder and attempt to murder case at Anand Parbat area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M.K. Meena said, adding that one Kishan was arrested in connection with the case recently, and was later released on bail.

"Based on the information and input, the police teams conducted various raids on possible hideouts of the suspected persons and succeeded in nabbing one of the accused persons from Zakhira area Delhi on May 10, who was identified as Ajeet Kumar Jha a.k.a Gullu,” said the DCP.

Jha disclosed that he, along with Shiva, Iqbal, and three juveniles killed Yadav.

"Jha also disclosed that in 2020, one Rajan was killed in a quarrel with Ravi Yadav. Shiva is the younger brother of Rajan. One person made a phone call from Tihar Jail to a juvenile and directed that Yadav be assassinated as soon as possible," said the DCP.

The juvenile hatched a conspiracy with Shiva, Iqbal, and two other minors, and they decided to kill Ravi Yadav on May 8.

"The police teams traced the location of other accused persons and succeeded in nabbing Shiva, Iqbal, and three minors," said the DCP.