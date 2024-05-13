(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



UXLINK Secures New Round of Funding from SevenX Ventures, INCE Capital , and HashKey Capital SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - UXLINK, the leading Web3 social infrastructure, has just unveiled a significant milestone in its journey with a new round of funding, arriving in under three months from its previous round. Spearheaded by SevenX Ventures, INCE Capital, and HashKey Capital, this round attracted multiple investors, consolidating UXLINK's position as an industry frontrunner. Surpassing the $5 million mark, this latest financing effort propels UXLINK's total funding beyond $15 million. Notably, support has poured in from esteemed organizations and notable figures hailing from Europe, the United States, Asia, and the Middle East.







UXLINK is a Web3 social platform and infrastructure based on 'acquaintance social relationship' and groups, with more than 5.5 million registered users, more than 1 million daily users and more than 100,000 groups. According to the person in charge of the UXLINK community, the new financing is mainly used for the development of ecological and post-TGE products, to better support the issuance, distribution and trading of socialized assets. Currently, UXLINK DAPP and agreement revenues are steadily increasing and cash flow is good.

Jon, founding partner of SevenX Ventures, said, 'We are optimistic about UXLINK's ability to become a key hub linking Web3 infrastructure and application scenarios through the asset distribution and trading capabilities birthed by socialization.'

Rui, HashKey Capital's head of investment for the program, said, 'Through private domain socialization, acquaintance pulling and Telegram group chat propagation mode, UXLINK has quickly become one of the blockchain social platforms with the highest user activity at this stage, and the team is looking forward to providing more Web3-native assets and on-chain products to this group of users, driving Web3 application's Mass Adoption.'

Alex Yan, Executive Director of INCE Capital, said, 'Socialization is a basic need for everyone, and it is also a must for Web3 to move towards Mass Adoption. UXLINK leverages the acquaintance relationship chain and social communication mechanism to build a new set of Social Infrastructure, allowing the creation of large user volume, high density connections, and diverse interactions of the new generation of web3 social products becomes possible.'

About UXLINK

UXLINK is the largest web3 social platform and infrastructure for users and developers to discover, distribute, and trade crypto assets in unique socialized and group-based manners.

- Gained over 5 million users, with 1M on-chain/off-chain daily active and 200K on-chain daily active users.

- Organized user traffic and interactions by 100K+ web3-powered groups

Mint UXLINK NFT:





