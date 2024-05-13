Kuwait Amir Opens Sabah Al-Salem University City, Honors Top Graduates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday sponsored and attended the opening ceremony of Sabah Al-Salem University City and honored top graduates for the years 2018/2019 - 2019/2020 - 2020/2021.

Receiving His Highness the Amir was Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Adwani as well as Deputy Chief of Kuwait University Dr. Nawaf Al-Mutairi and university officials.

His Highness the Amir revealed a mural announcing the opening of Sabah Al-Salem University City.

Attending the ceremony was Prime Minister-designate Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Chief of supreme judicial council and court of cassation counselor Dr. Adel Bouresli, top state officials and families of graduates.

The Minister of Education gave a speech welcoming His Highness the Amir and the esteemed guests, thanking the Amir for his never-ending support to the pursuit of education and support and interest in developing human capital.

This ceremony, he pointed out, coincides with opening of Sabah Al-Salem University City, saying that it is a translation of directives of political leadership on developing education establishments and public universities and removing any obstacles that may stand in the way of progress.

This ceremony, honoring top students of three batches, is turning point for education in the country and a step contributing to comprehensive development process, stated the Minister.

Minister Al-Adwani addressed honor students expressing his pride in their diligent work and congratulated them for their success and excellence.

He called on the graduates to take on responsibility towards their homeland and work towards its progress and prosperity as they are its true wealth and investment.

The Minister's heartfelt speech was followed by President Al-Mutairi's who told the audience of the years of hard work on the path towards opening this University City.

He stated that this contributes to strategic developmental goals of the state as it is one the biggest projects and a leap in the education process.

He spoke of the highly intricate design that weaves the old into the new, integrates the traditional with the modern.

Dr. Al-Mutairi spoke of the utilization of technology and Artificial Intelligence for the benefit of the students, adding that Kuwait University went beyond its academic role and gained accreditation from World Health Organization to join health cities initiative.

Al-Mutairi extended his thanks those responsible for edifice, and congratulated the honor graduates calling on them to be acquainted with various cultures while remaining rooted in their own.

Honor graduate Sheikh Bader Al-Sabah gave speech on behalf of fellow graduates, and his voiced pride and joy at having His Highness the Amir honor him and his peers.

He vowed to be a driving force behind development of this country, taking the time to thank professors for their significant efforts, and parents for their ceaseless support.

A documentary on the University City was played followed by the honoring ceremony,

His Highness the Amir was then presented with a gift to commemorate this momentous occasion. (end)

