(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry has reported significant territorial gains in Kharkov Region, with the liberation of several villages from Ukrainian forces. According to the ministry's daily bulletin released on Sunday, Moscow's troops have advanced deeper into Ukrainian defense lines, capturing the villages of Gatische, Krasnoe, Morokhovets, and Oleynikovo.



In the past 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian military has reportedly lost approximately 1,500 troops along the front line, indicating the intensity of the ongoing conflict in the region.



The developments come amidst Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's assertion of a large-scale offensive by Russia in the region. Zelensky had previously stated that Ukraine was prepared to repel any attacks, but the recent advancements by Russian forces suggest otherwise.



Fierce fighting has also been reported near settlements such as Degtyarnoye, Volchansk, and Kazachya Lopan, resulting in significant losses for the Ukrainian military. The casualties include up to 100 troops, as well as the destruction of two tanks and two Kozak armored vehicles.



Additionally, Russian counter-battery fire has reportedly destroyed Ukrainian military equipment, including a French-supplied Caesar and two Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launchers.



One of the most intense clashes occurred over the strategic town of Chasov Yar and nearby villages in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic, where Ukrainian forces suffered substantial losses. Moscow's report indicates that up to 620 servicemen, along with tanks and other military hardware, were lost in this area alone.



Overall, the recent advancements by Russian forces underscore the escalating tensions in the Kharkov Region and the significant toll it is taking on the Ukrainian military.

