Deep Robotics' Quadruped Robots Making Strides In China, Singapore And South Korea Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Deep Robotics has been making great strides with its quadruped robot in China, Singapore and South Korea.

In Singapore, Deep Robotics, in collaboration with its official partner EGP, is participating in the AMR SPPG Tunnel Project of the Singapore Powergrid (SPPG).

This project utilizes quadruped robots for power tunnel inspections and integrates related detection systems to provide early warnings for emergencies.

This marks the first time China-produced quadruped robots have been involved in overseas power industry applications.

The relevant team has conducted extensive training and deployment locally.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"