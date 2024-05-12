Yarmouk University, Egyptian Minia University Sign Mou To Enhance Academic Realtions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 12 (Petra) -- Yarmouk University and Egyptian Minia University signed an academic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance scientific and research relations between the two universities.The MoU was signed by Yarmouk University President, Islam Massad and Minia University President, Essam El-Deen Farhat.Massad said that Yarmouk University is keen to enhance cooperation with various academic institutions around the world, reflecting its strategic plans based on effective communication in the context of these relations and investing them in terms of exchanging experiences and knowledge to enhance the university's development and modernization process in various fields, expressing Yarmouk University's readiness to advance this MoU with Minia University to achieve the real partnership and the desired aspirations.He pointed out that Yarmouk University offers 72 bachelor's programs, 70 master's programs and 16 doctoral programs.For his part, Farhat stressed the importance of this visit to Yarmouk University, as it is one of the Jordanian and Arab universities known for its academic and research traditions, lauding its leading role in serving the Jordanian higher education sector and its contributions in terms of community service.He added that the Minia University seeks to assume a distinguished scientific position locally and internationally through high-quality education and a vision based on the development of the Egyptian countryside, attracting businessmen and industry to partner with the university to enable them to achieve local, Arab, and international competitiveness.The MoU stipulates the exchange of faculty members to deliver lectures or participate in conferences, seminars and scientific discussions, in addition to the exchange of postgraduate students to attend scientific seminars and training courses to gather information related to their research and theses.The MoU also stipulates the exchange of bulletins, periodicals, scientific journals, books and summaries of master's and doctoral theses, and encourages the publication of scientific research and articles issued by one university in scientific periodicals and journals issued by the other.