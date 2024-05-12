Brief Cvs Of Kuwait's Newly Formed Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- The following are brief CVs of the new Cabinet lineup announced earlier on Sunday.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, born in 1952, Sheikh Ahmad did his primary studies in Sharqiya School and High School in Lebanon.

He holds a bachelor degree in Business Administration, Finance (Banking and Investment) from University of Illinois, US, in 1976.

He worked at the Kuwait's Finance Center until 1978 and then transferred to the Central Bank of Kuwait where he worked until 1987.

Sheikh Ahmad was chairman of the board for Burgan Bank from 1987 till 1998, and in July 1999 he was appointed as Minister of Finance and Minister of Communications.

On February 14 2001, he was appointed as Minister of Communications while on July 14 2003, he was appointed as Minister of Communications, Minister of Planning and Minister of State for Administrative Affairs.

Sheikh Ahmad was assigned as Minister of Communications and Minister of Health on June 15 June 2005.

He was appointed Minister of Oil on February 9, 2009, and Minister of Oil and Minister of Information on May 29, 2009.

On September 20, 2021, the government approved a draft decree to appoint Sheikh Ahmad as head of the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince.

On to the First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, born in 1959, he graduated from the Kuwaiti military academy and previously served as an Amiri Guard officer.

He was in the previous cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Acting Interior Minister.

Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs. Born in 1952.

Shereeda holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce from Kuwait University 1974.

He holds a Masters degree of Business Administration from Harvard University, United States in 1980.

Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative, Financial and Technical Affairs in the National Assembly 1983 - 1993.

He also was Secretary-General of the National Assembly 1993 - 2007.

Shereeda was also Minister of Transportation and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs 2007.

He also was Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs 2012.

Shereeda was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs in January 2024.

On to Dr. Emad Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Atiqi - Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister. Born in 1956, he holds a PhD in chemical engineering from Leahy Pennsylvania College and has previously served in numerous academic roles in Kuwait University, including research department chief.

To Abdulrahman Bdah Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture. He holds a BA degree in Psychology with a minor in Political Science from Kuwait University.

He served as a Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs since in the cabinets of December 2020, March 2021 and April 2023.

In June 2023, he was reassigned as Minister of Information and Minister of Endowment and Islamic Affairs.

He was also the Director General of Public Youth Authority in 2016.

To Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi - Minister of Health, holds PhD in Pediatrics (Kuwait Board) from the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization, a PhD in Medicine (MD) from the Arab Gulf University in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and BA in basic sciences from the same university.

He served as a Minister of Health in the Cabinets formed in October 16, 2022 and April 9, 2023.

On to Dr. Amthal Hadi Al-Huwailah, Minister of Social Affairs, Labor, Family Affairs and Childhood and Minister of State for Youth Affairs. She was Assistant Professor (Cognitive Psychology).

She holds a Doctorate degree in cognitive psychology, Faculty of Arts, Cairo University, 2008.

Master's degree in Clinical Psychology, Faculty of Social Sciences, Kuwait University, 2001.

Bachelor of Arts, Faculty of Social Sciences, Kuwait University, 1987.

She supervised a number of master's and doctoral theses at Kuwait University.

Dr. Anwar Ali Abdullah Al-Mudhaf - Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs. He holds a PhD in business management from Claremont College and has been the chairman of Kuwait's Al-Ahli United Bank since 2014.

On to Minister of Electricity and Water, Renewable Energy, and Minister of State Housing Affairs Dr. Mohammad Abdulaziz Bushehri.

H holds a doctorate in economics with a minor in Statistics from North Carolina State University, US 2001.

He worked as Director of the Quantitative Methods and Modeling Department at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), and then Director of the Department of Studies and Capital Markets Development at the Capital Markets Authority.

He occupied many consulting positions in the country, including several related research projects on energy, water, consumer and production support systems, and reform and development of public economic and financial policies.

He participated in various conferences and committees, including as visiting scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the years 2010-11.

Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Wasmi, Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is Associate Professor of Commercial and Maritime Law at the Faculty of Law at Kuwait University.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from the Faculty of Law at Kuwait University in 2001.

He holds a Master's degree in International Trade Law from London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom, 2006.

He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy of Law from Brunel University, United Kingdom, 2012.

Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of State for Communication Affairs.

Born in 1966, holds a Bachelor degree in Computer Science from California State University, Sacramento 1994.

He held several administrative positions at Kuwait Investment Authority, as an internal auditor, and covers the companies affiliated with the General Investment Authority and funds in the local and international markets.

CEO of Zain Kuwait from 2013-15.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority from August 2022 to date.

Dr. Adel Mohammad Abdullah Al-Adwani - Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research. He previously served as professor in Kuwait University's faculty of Administrative Sciences.

Also in the previous cabinet, Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya - Minister of Foreign Affairs. Born in 1966, he holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Western Oregon University in the US. Previously served as Kuwait's ambassador to a number of Latin American countries, including Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

In the previous cabinet, Dr. Nora Mohammad Khaled Al-Mashaan - Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipality Affairs. She previously served as Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University. (end)

