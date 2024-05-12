Egypt Refutes Israeli Media Allegations Of Coordination With Israel At Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has vehemently denied recent Israeli media reports suggesting coordination between Egypt and Israel at the Rafah crossing, a high-level Egyptian source told Daily News Egypt,“such claims are categorically false.”

The source further emphasised Egypt's warning to Israel regarding the severe consequences of any escalation on the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.



Accordingly, Egypt has halted coordination with Israel concerning the Rafah Crossing, he indicated, in response to what Egypt perceives as Israel's unacceptable escalation and responsibility for the deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Despite this stance, Egypt remains steadfast in its commitment to facilitating a ceasefire and fulfilling its historical responsibility towards the Palestinian people, the source added.

“Urgency is stressed in establishing a ceasefire, with all parties urged to

engage in negotiations towards

an agreement that would allow for the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.”

The Egyptian source said

that international

efforts are called upon to bolster ongoing mediation initiatives.



“Egypt reiterates its firm rejection of any attempts at the forced displacement of Palestinians and asserts its determination to safeguard the Palestinian cause from any form of liquidation,” he stressed.