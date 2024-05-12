WFP: Truck Access To Many Flood-Hit Areas In Baghlan Is Impossible

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Afghan men clear mud from a house following flash floods after heavy rainfall at a village in Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province on May 11, 2024. – More than 300 people were killed in flash flooding in Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan, the World Food Programme said on May 11. (Photo by Atif Aryan / AFP)

The World Food Programme announced that most flood-affected areas in Baghlan Province are inaccessible by vehicles such as trucks.

The organization published a picture showing aid workers transferring emergency supplies to Baghlan using donkeys.

On Sunday, May 12, the World Food Programme wrote a note from X on its social media platform about the lack of easy access for flood victims in Baghlan.

The organization wrote:“The World Food Programme had to resort to any alternative to deliver food to survivors who have lost everything.”

Earlier, the International Rescue Committee reported on the human and financial losses from the recent floods in Afghanistan and announced its readiness to increase emergency responses in the affected areas.

On Saturday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation called on member countries and other nations worldwide to urgently assist the flood victims in Afghanistan.

According to reports, the recent floods have resulted in 315 fatalities and 1,630 injuries in the villages of Sheikh Jalal, the Salh township of Central Baghlan district, and Sharshar of the Barkeh district.

According to the ministry's statement, 2,665 residential houses were partially or completely destroyed by the floods.

