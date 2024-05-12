OIC Calls For Urgent Aid To Deal With Afghanistan's Flash Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Monday, called on the world to provide urgent aid to the victims of the flash floods that hit northern Afghanistan, killing over 150 people so far.
In a statement, the OIC said that the flash floods had also caused considerable damage to infrastructure and farmlands, which catastrophe coming a few months after the earthquake that shock Afghanistan.
The upcoming days and weeks would be crucial in terms of providing necessary aid that would save lives and protect families, children, and the weak from danger, it affirmed. (end)
