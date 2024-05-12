Finastra selects OpenFin to unlock advanced user experiences, enhanced productivity and tailored workflows for Kondor customers

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Banks can accelerate their treasury transformation by seamlessly interacting with Finastra’s trading and risk management tools, and fintech partner ecosystem, via a web browser or desktop app



Dubai, UAE – May 9, 2024 – Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and OpenFin today announced a partnership to redefine the user experience of Finastra Kondor, a leading bank treasury management system. With OpenFin’s technology, Finastra will strengthen Kondor’s visual real estate with enhanced workspaces and workflows to drive greater efficiencies and streamline the decision-making process for banks. The partnership is part of a wider Kondor evolution, which includes leveraging microservices, embedded AI and partner ecosystems to deliver intuitive and persona-based experiences, available via Treasury as a Service (TaaS) and cloud capabilities.



Powered by OpenFin’s Workspace “Anywhere” technology, Kondor users will have easy access to the solution either in web browsers such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge or as a lightweight desktop app. Whether curating personalized experiences via the micro-UI workspace, or consuming partner applications via unified dashboards, banks benefit from a more seamless, intuitive and value-added treasury management experience wherever they are working.



“Enriching Kondor with OpenFin’s software reflects our ongoing commitment to placing our customers at the center of the solution experience,” said Herve Carrere, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Treasury & Capital Markets at Finastra. “Through robust technology and TaaS, we’re giving banks the tools to fast-track their transformation, future-proof their business to evolve with new demands and optimize their entire treasury operations – from full back-office processing through to real-time coverage of credit, market and liquidity risk in the front office. The seamless workspace experience also ensures that users can easily access these tools in the way that works best for them."



"Our collaboration with Finastra enhances Kondor's already impressive capabilities, making it even more powerful in the complex landscape of treasury trading," said Adam Toms, Chief Operating Officer at OpenFin. "Together, we are setting a new standard for what financial institutions can expect in terms of performance and user experience."



Finastra Kondor is a best-of-breed treasury trading system that meets financial institutions’ needs for sophisticated treasury functionality, while enabling growth and ensuring compliance. Renowned for its robust capabilities in supporting complex trading, risk management and operations, the solution is the backbone of numerous financial institutions, enabling them to navigate the intricate landscape of global markets with precision and agility.



OpenFin is a leading provider of Chromium-based workspace technology to the financial industry, deployed to more than 3,800 banks and buy-side firms. Its technology is specifically designed to meet the rigorous standards and dynamic needs of financial services, providing a robust foundation for platforms like Kondor.





- ENDS -





About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world’s top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.



About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the operating system for enterprise productivity, enabling app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. Used by 90% of major global banks, OpenFin deploys more than 4,500 desktop applications to more than 4,000 firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, In-Q-Tel, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, ING Ventures, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital among others. The company is based in New York with an office in London and presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.







MENAFN12052024005513012199ID1108202633