'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant's Mother's Day Act Leaves Neha Kakkar Wishing For A Daughter Like Her

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Neha Kakkar, the super judge of the show 'Superstar Singer 3', expressed her desire to have a daughter like the contestant Devansriya, saying she has everything a child should have.

In a touching tribute to maternal love, the young contestants honoured their mothers in a special 'Thank You Maa' episode.

The 13-year-old Devansriya from Kozhikode, Kerala, representing Team Mohd Danish, sang a beautiful rendition of the timeless song 'Yashoda Ka Nandlala' from the film 'Sanjog'.

Before her performance, Devansriya read a heartfelt letter dedicated to her mother, Sharadshri, expressing gratitude for her sacrifices and wishing to repay them in another lifetime. Moved by her daughter's words, Sharadshri shared her pride and gratitude, reflecting on their journey together.

Neha commended Devansriya for her maturity and the profound sentiments expressed in her letter, acknowledging the depth of her understanding and empathy.

The 'Kala Chashma' singer said: "I'm really trying to keep my emotions in check this episode. When I get emotional, it hits me hard, and I end up with a migraine. But it's tough today, especially with such a heartfelt theme honouring mothers. Speaking of which, Devansriya, if I had one wish, I'd ask for a daughter just like you. You've got everything a child should have, just like Lord Krishna."

"Your performance today, dedicated to your mother, was just incredible. I'm sure I'm not the only one wishing for a daughter as talented and compassionate as you. You're truly one of a kind. And Sharadshri, your presence during the performance, your graceful dance, it was all so beautiful. Art knows no age, and I'd love to witness your performance live someday. Wishing you and Devansriya all the luck in the world," added Neha.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.