Project Our Musical Identity To Be Dedicated To Ashiq Shamshir

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ganja State Philharmonic named after Fikret Amirov will nextpresent the project "Our Musical Identity" with the support of theMinistry of Culture and Azerbaijan Union of Lovers.

According to Azernews, the project, which will be held from May20 to 22, will be dedicated to the dear memory of Ashiq Shamshir, aprominent representative of the 20th-century Azerbaijani ashiq art,an honored artist, a skilled performer of airs and epics, and theeternal Ashiq Shamshir.