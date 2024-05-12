British Politician Hails Measures Implemented During Azerbaijan's Chairmanship Of NAM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

“Azerbaijan`s chairmanship in NAM has created excellentopportunities for the voices of small countries to be heard,” saidPatricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth ofNations, during her meeting with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker ofAzerbaijan`s Milli Majlis, in Baku.

During the meeting, Sahiba Gafarova highlighted Azerbaijan'sstrong bilateral relations with the Commonwealth member countries,noting that a majority of these countries are also members of theNon-Aligned Movement. The speaker underlined that the measurescarried out by the Non-Aligned Movement on the initiative of thePresident of Azerbaijan have contributed to further increasing theorganization`s authority and enhancing cooperation among memberstates.

Patricia Scotland hailed the measures implemented duringAzerbaijan's chairmanship of the NAM. The meeting also includeddiscussions around COP29.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on hosting this event, theSecretary-General expressed her confidence that the event would beexcellently organized.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutualinterest.