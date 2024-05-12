Abu Dhabi non-oil exports to Poland soars 253% in 2023

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 10 May 2024:

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil exports to Poland have soared 253% in 2023, reflecting success of efforts made by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to deepen economic relations.

This was announced at the 2nd Business Forum between Abu Dhabi and Poland, held in Silesia Region, Poland. The event, which brought together senior government officials and industry leaders from both parties, marked a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, highlighting the strides made to date and the promising opportunities ahead.

The forum was attended by H.E. Jakub Chełstowski, Marshal of the Silesia Region, H.E. Jakub Sławek Ambassador of Poland to the UAE, H.E. Mohammed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Poland.

H.E. Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, led the Abu Dhabi’s delegation, which included senior officials and executives from different government entities and private sector’s companies in education, healthcare, energy, industry, technology, food and beverage, and AgriTech.

Discussions during the forum delved into various sectors, including renewable energy, technology, healthcare, and infrastructure, showcasing possibilities for collaboration. Participants engaged in lively discussions, shared insights, and explored potential joint ventures, reaffirming the belief in the limitless potential of cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Poland.

The forum also provided invaluable insights into Abu Dhabi’s trade facilitation solutions and industrial sector, highlighting Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy’s (ADIS) programmes and incentives to attract investors and manufacturers. It served as an opportunity for participants to gain a comprehensive understanding of Abu Dhabi’s industrial landscape and explore avenues for investment and partnership.

In his keynote speech at the forum, H.E. Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said: “This forum shows a significant stride towards fortifying the bonds between Abu Dhabi and Poland. Through this collaboration, we aim not only to enhance bilateral relations but also to chart a path towards a more prosperous future, one that transcends boundaries and fosters mutual prosperity for both nations. It is within this framework of cooperation and shared vision that we sow the seeds for lasting economic ties.”

To further enhance bilateral relations, ADDED and Silesia region signed an MoU last year to develop economic, industrial, technological, and trade relations between the two sides.



His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has emphasised that the Chamber’s participation in the Abu Dhabi and Poland Business Forum for the second time is a testament to its commitment to bolstering the bilateral ties between the two countries, underscoring the Chamber's dedication to fostering sustainable economic growth and prosperity. He pointed out that the forum's significance as a dynamic platform for communication, sharing knowledge, and for building direct partnerships among international businesses.

“During its participation in the forum, the Abu Dhabi Chamber will hold numerous business meetings with senior officials and business leaders in Poland in addition to B2B meetings by private sector companies participating in the Forum under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Chamber,” he said, adding that the Chamber will sign two cooperation agreements during the forum, which will promote economic and trade cooperation, build new partnerships, and increase investment across several promising sectors.

“Poland holds a significant place within our economic collaboration plans,” Al Qubaisi remarked, reiterating the Chamber's commitment to harnessing all efforts and provide all necessary facilities for Polish businessmen, entrepreneurs, and investors, while ensuring ease of access for Emirati businesses to Polish and European markets. “Our Commitment aligns with our mission to make Abu Dhabi the first choice for doing business in the MENA region by 2025,” he added.



H.E. Dr. Ali Husain Makki, Executive Director of Logistics and Trade Facilitation Sector at ADDED, said: “This forum is a testament to the strength of bilateral relations between Abu Dhabi and Poland and the ample cooperation opportunities in different sectors. Our partnership stands as a shining example of what can be accomplished through mutual understanding and shared vision.

“To facilitate trade and ensure ease of doing business, we have launched various initiatives, including reducing costs and requirements, simplifying procedures, and enabling seamless integration of government services. Our initiatives to offer businesses and entrepreneurs a compelling proposition are paying off as number of new businesses and flow of investments are witnessing a remarkable rise. We urge investors and business leaders from both sides to capitalise on these solid grounds”.

The cooperation between the UAE and Poland stands on a deep bed of history with over 20 standing agreements reflecting the strong partnership between the two countries. This forum underscores the enduring friendship and growing economic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Poland. It serves as a platform for deepening economic and cultural relations, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable development.

The 2nd Business Forum between Abu Dhabi and Poland concluded with optimism and determination towards building a stronger partnership between the two nations. It laid the groundwork for continued collaboration and friendship, paving the way for mutually beneficial opportunities and shared prosperity.







MENAFN12052024003109013449ID1108202036