(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – Jose Abelardo Mai, minister of agriculture, food security and enterprise, together with Her Excellency Lily Li-Wen Hsu, ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize, jointly conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art sheep barn at the Yo-Creek Agriculture Station in the Orange Walk District on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The barn is part of the implementation component of the“Breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project (Sheep and Goat Project Phase II)” one-year extension, which includes a budget of US$625,000 provided by the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and US $125,000 provided by the government of Belize, for the period of March 2024 to March 2025. The 61′ by 61′ (ft) new barn will be capable of accommodating 150 sheep and goats, with expected completion within six months.

The new barn is expected to supply a quality breeding stock of sheep and goats in the northern part of the country, to support sheep farmers and improve the quality of sheep and goat products in the region. The main objective of the project is to further strengthen Belize's sheep and goat industry and enhance market penetration to increase farmers' income.

The new barn will complement the ongoing effort of Sheep and Goat Project Phase II to improve the sheep and goat industry in the country. The governments of Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) will continue to work closely together to strengthen the country's agricultural sector and further advance the welfare of the Belizean people.

The post Taiwan ICDF introduces state-of-the-art sheep barn in Belize appeared first on Caribbean News Global .