Missiles, Armoured Vehicles, Ammunition: Britain Sends Ukraine Its Largest Military Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK is sending Ukraine 4 million rounds of ammunition, 1,600 missiles and 400 vehicles, including 160 Husky armoured vehicles.
According to Ukrinform, the British Ministry of Defence announced this on its page on social networks X .
"The U is delivering its largest ever military aid package to Ukraine. Alongside £500m in military funding, the UK is providing vital equipment: 4 million round of ammunition, more than 1,600 missiles and 400 vehicles, including 160 Husky vehicles," the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the largest-ever military aid package to Ukraine worth £500 million.
