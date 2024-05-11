Missiles, Armoured Vehicles, Ammunition: Britain Sends Ukraine Its Largest Military Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK is sending Ukraine 4 million rounds of ammunition, 1,600 missiles and 400 vehicles, including 160 Husky armoured vehicles.

According to Ukrinform, the British Ministry of Defence announced this on its page on social networks X .

"The U is delivering its largest ever military aid package to Ukraine. Alongside £500m in military funding, the UK is providing vital equipment: 4 million round of ammunition, more than 1,600 missiles and 400 vehicles, including 160 Husky vehicles," the statement said.

Germany to buy threesystems for Ukraine from US

As Ukrinform reported earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the largest-ever military aid package to Ukraine worth £500 million.