Munich (May 11, 2024). 90 percent less waste in landfills by 2040, waste avoidance through ambitious strategic planning and implementation of circular economy principles: Saudi Arabia is not only driving the transformation of its economy but also vigorously pursuing sustainability initiatives. For the first time the country will showcase its transformation journey to the global public and investors at the IFAT 2024 waste management trade fair (May 13 - 17, 2024) .

“The waste management sector plays a pivotal role in the national transition set under Vision 2030”, says Sultan AlHarthi, Corporate Communication Executive Director of the National Center for Waste Management (MWAN).

Established in 2019, MWAN is the national regulator mandated to plan and ensure the sustainability of the waste management sector.

As part of this mandate, MWAN is developing a Strategic National Masterplan guided by a National Strategy that adopts the fundamentals of circular economy principles. The founding pillars of the National Strategy encompass 5 ambitions, 11 strategic objectives and 19 performance indicators reflected in 65 initiatives setting the foundation for sector transformation. In line with this strategy, MWAN launched several key initiatives aimed at preventing waste at the source, incentivizing resource recovery and maximizing diversion from landfills. Furthermore, in support of establishing an integrated legislative framework, the Kingdom passed an advanced new Waste Management Law that adopts Polluters Pay Principles, Extended Producer Responsibility, and resource conservation, while at the same time emphasizing financial sustainability of the sector as an integral objective. The law was further supported by comprehensive Implementing Regulations and Technical Guidelines to inform and guide the sector.

"By embracing the fundamentals of sustainable and circular waste management principles, Saudi Arabia is actively diversifying its economy and prioritizing resource conservation and environmental protection. Furthermore, and as part of its strategic commitment to tackle climate change, The Kingdom aims to become a global hub for clean renewable energy on its way to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060," says Sultan AlHarthi. By showcasing the Strategic Master Plan for the Kingdom and its output consisting of hundreds of lucrative investment opportunities at IFAT 2024, the country aims to attract investors and potential partners. Experts, technology providers and investors can interactively learn about the transformation and explore investment opportunities in five selected pilot projects. Opportunities span over a wide range of projects including composting plants for organic waste and waste-to-energy facilities, in addition to logistical infrastructure as well as advanced recycling and recovery technologies.

Ambitious goals: 79 percent of waste to be recycled by 2040

Saudi Arabia is heavily investing in segregation at source and the full value chain of recovery and recycling facilities, paving the way for transformation. Saudi Arabia plans to adopt advanced technologies and artificial intelligence applications to support its sorting and recycling efforts.

A key driver for these investments is Saudi Arabia's aim to achieve a recycling target of 79 percent and divert 90% of its waste by 2040. Until then, Waste to Energy will comprise around 25 percent of the treatment/recovery technology mix.

A key mandate of the National Center for Waste Management is to establish a National Database for the waste sector that will help inform and guide strategic planning and identify trends in generation patterns and other waste metrics. The new database will also help planners anticipate bottlenecks and regularly measure progress towards achieving strategic targets.





About the National Center for Waste Management

The National Center for Waste Management was established in 2019. Its goal is to regulate and monitor waste management activities, promote investments, and enhance their quality based on the principles of the circular economy, in order to achieve sustainable development goals more information, visit

MWAN's website .





