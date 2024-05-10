Xabi Alonso 'Speechless' After Bayer Leverkusen Set European Record With Longest Unbeaten Run

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bayer Leverkusen has etched its name into the annals of football history. The Bundesliga champions have achieved an unprecedented feat, marking a new European record with an astonishing 49-game unbeaten streak. Josip Stanisic, once again demonstrating his knack for crucial goals, delivered a last-gasp equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw against Roma.

The 24-year-old Stanisic's dramatic goal, coming in the 97th minute, not only salvaged the draw but also propelled Bayer Leverkusen to a 4-2 aggregate victory over their Italian opponents, securing their berth in the Europa League final.

Under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen exemplifies resilience and determination. Despite trailing 2-0 with just minutes remaining, they refused to concede defeat. A fortuitous own goal by Gianluca Mancini followed by Stanisic's heroic strike encapsulates their indomitable spirit, surpassing Benfica's long-standing 59-year record in the process.

Leverkusen's journey to this historic moment has been remarkable. Since their last defeat on the final day of the 2022-23 season, a 3-0 loss to VfL Bochum, they have been on an unstoppable trajectory. Securing their first-ever Bundesliga title was just the beginning of their conquest.

Now, standing on the brink of an unprecedented treble, with the Bundesliga triumph already in their grasp, Leverkusen eagerly anticipates the DFB Pokal final and their upcoming clash with Atalanta in Dublin.

Thursday night's triumph not only secured their place in the Europa League final but also solidified their claim to a new European record. Surpassing Benfica's longstanding unbeaten run, which spanned 48 matches over 15 months under the leadership of footballing icon Eusebio, Bayer Leverkusen has carved their name into the annals of football history.

With the milestone of 50 matches unbeaten within reach, a victory against Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday, May 12th, could further cement their legacy as one of the most formidable teams in football history.

"You see the desire from the team," said Granit Xhaka, who assisted the late equaliser, to TNT Sports.

"Even after 2-1, 90 minutes and then extra-time, we didn't want to slow down the game, we wanted to score the second goal to be unbeaten. We are proud about it," the Swiss added.

Alonso expressed satisfaction with his team's display of character and composure in securing the late equaliser, yet he remains cognizant that there may come a time when such last-minute goals elude them.

"Over and over, I am speechless. Coming back to score once again. But I think it's totally deserved. We created so many chances and were so close. We showed great character, they keep the confidence to do it the right way. It feels even greater to reach the final this way," he said

"It will finish some time.

Hopefully it's not in the coming games, but that's football," Alonso added.

"We had so many chances that we could have scored before, but we kept pushing, kept creating chances," he stated.

Alonso's team seems to have a penchant for creating tension, and once again, they found themselves in a challenging position, relinquishing their two-goal lead over Roma from the first leg.

The Italian side seized an unexpected advantage, converting from the penalty spot just before halftime after Sardar Azmoun was brought down by Jonathan Tah. Leandro Paredes confidently dispatched the penalty.

Paredes compounded Leverkusen's woes by scoring another penalty in the 66th minute, capitalizing on a handball by Adam Hlozek following a Roma corner.

However, Leverkusen's resilience shone through, as they reclaimed the lead in the tie when Gianluca Mancini inadvertently directed the ball into his own net eight minutes from the end.

Then, in a moment that will be etched in the club's history, Stanisic made a decisive move. With time seemingly running out, he cut in from the right and slotted a low shot past Mile Svilar, marking Leverkusen's 17th stoppage-time goal of the season.

The significance of Stanisic's strike reverberated through the stadium, evident in the jubilant celebrations that ensued. From the bench, staff and players rushed to congratulate him, and at the final whistle, Alonso couldn't contain his elation as he joined his team on the pitch.

Despite the remarkable journey thus far, Leverkusen's season is far from over. With the Europa League final against Atalanta and the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern on the horizon, they have the opportunity to secure a historic treble. Such a triumph would epitomize the unexpected nature of their campaign, and it's likely that Alonso's side will rely once more on their trademark late-game heroics.