Twinkle Recalls How Acquaintances Would Come Over To Ask, ‘You Have STD No?’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Former and author Twinkle Khanna has recalled how in the eighties, acquaintances would come over to ask her if she has an“STD” phone.

Twinkle, who is married to Akshay Kumar, took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself and wrote on it:“Friends, flatwallahs and budding CID detectives, lend me your ears.”

In the caption section, she spoke about the black telephone she had in the eighties.

She wrote:“In the eighties, at one end of our living room, we had a large trunk with a coffee mug filled with pens and an ashtray. There was also a chair facing this makeshift altar where only one god was placed centre stage and regularly worshipped, a black telephone. Acquaintances would come over to ask, 'Please tell na, you have STD no?'”

To which she hilariously explained that they were not referring to sexually transmitted diseases.

“This is not as rude as it may appear because they were not referring to syphilis or gonorrhoea but checking if our phone had the superpower to make long-distance calls. Tell me the funniest things that happened to you back in the day when every home had just one phone.”

Talking about her husband, Akshay is filming for his upcoming movie 'Bhooth Bangla', for which, the superstar is joining forces with filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Both of them have delivered several blockbusters and cult films together including the fan favourite 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Garam Masala' and others.

'Bhooth Bangla' promises to be a perfect blend of thrills and laughter, as the film explores the haunted house genre with a comedic twist. Akshay, known for his impeccable comic timing, is expected to bring his magic charm to the character, while Priyadarshan's direction is anticipated to give the film a fresh, engaging vibe. The Jaipur schedule is expected to include several outdoor shoots in the city's iconic locales, adding a rich cultural backdrop to the film.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar.

'Bhooth Bangla' is set to arrive in cinemas on April 2, 2026.