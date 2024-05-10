Iran Repatriates Seven More Crew Members Of Seized Israeli-Linked Ship

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 10 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran has sent back to their home countries, seven other crew members of an“Israeli-linked” container ship, that Iran had seized in mid-Apr near the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, yesterday.

The seven crewmen of the Portuguese-flagged container ship, MSC Aries, comprised five Indians, one Estonian and one Filipino, the report said.

The report said, the rest of the crewmen were still on the vessel“in full health,” and had been provided with necessary facilities and accesses.

The MSC Aries was seized by the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Apr 13, with 25 members on board. Iran later repatriated a female Indian crew member to her home country.

Iranian authorities said, the vessel, operated by London-based Zodiac Maritime, a company owned by Israeli billionaire, Eyal Ofer, had violated international maritime law and failed to respond to inquiries.

Ali Akbar Marzban, caretaker for maritime affairs at Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation, previously said that, the crew members came from India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia and Estonia.– NNN-IRNA

