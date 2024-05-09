Indian Visa For The British, French, German And Canadian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for British Citizens

British citizens are able to apply for the India e-Visa, which is an online visa for entering the country. Great Britain and Northern Ireland are part of the UK, which is one of the 170 countries that can apply for an Indian visa online. Since its establishment in 2014, the internet platform has streamlined and expedited the visa application process for British citizens traveling to India. British nationals visiting India for tourism, business, or medical reasons are eligible to apply for the e-Visa. The eVisa allows UK citizens to travel to India for leisure as tourists. British nationals can engage in tourism and leisure activities facilitated by it. Its effectiveness lasts for 12 months after it is issued. UK passport holders have the privilege of making multiple entries. Allows British citizens to remain in India for up to 90 days. The India Business eVisa permits British citizens to visit India for business reasons. It is effective for one year, beginning on the date of issuance. It allows British passport holders to visit India many times. It permits British citizens to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of India e-Medical Visas for UK citizens: e-Medical Patient Visa and Medical Attendant Visa. The e-Medical Patient Visa allows UK citizens to travel to India for medical treatment. The e-Medical Patient Companion Visa is for those accompanying the patient to India (usually family members or close friends). India issues these medical visas for up to 2 companions per patient. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. British citizens can enter India three times. The second and third visits must not be more than 60 days after the first. Each visit can last up to 60 days. The India e-Visa for British Citizens is a digital visa that can be applied for online in minutes. It takes less time and is more accessible as the electronic visa application is 100% online. Travelers from the UK can obtain a visa for the Republic of India without having to go to an embassy.







Required Documents for India Visa for British Citizens



A Valid British passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in India. Your passport must also have at least two blank pages for the immigration officer to stamp once you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Digital copy (scan) of the passport's biographical page. You can use a credit or debit card to cover the processing fee.

Indian Visa from Britain

Indian Visa for French Citizens

Since 2014, French citizens have been able to use the Indian Government's Online Application Form to apply for an Indian visa. Citizens from 169 countries can now apply for an e-Visa, also known as an e-Visa for India. Citizens of France can now apply for Indian visas online for various short-term purposes and visits. French visitors are allowed to stay in India for up to 90 days per trip, and their tourist visa is valid for one year starting from the date of issuance. You can acquire a dual-entry visa for trips lasting up to 30 days. It also allows for a business stay of 180 days for purposes like recruitment and attending meetings, seminars, or conferences. Once approved, the voucher remains valid for a year. For French nationals wishing to receive treatment in India for a serious medical condition e.g. cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, gene therapy and organ transplantation. Please note that the e-medical visas for India from France are triple-entry visas, not multiple-entry visas. They entitle you to a continuous stay of 60 days per entry and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Second and third entries into India on a Medical e-Visa must be made within 60 days of the first. Submitting an application for an India e-Visa from France takes only a few minutes and can only be completed online. This can be done online from the comfort of your own home using a device with an internet connection.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FRANCE



A French passport valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital copy of the biographical page of the same passport

Passport Personal Details Scan

A passport size photo soft copy in a white background

A valid e-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees. Last Page of Passport (if Applicable)

Indian Visa for German Citizens

The visa application process has been made easier by the Indian government for tourists from 169 countries, including Germany. The India e-Visa is often considered the most efficient and convenient way for German citizens to obtain a Tourist, Business, or Medical Treatment e-Visa. Beginning in 2014, citizens of Germany have been able to apply for visas to India online. Understanding that German travelers must have a visa for India is essential, but obtaining an Indian e-Visa is easier than anticipated. Applying online does not involve using paper, and the Tourist e-Visa allows for multiple entries and 90-day visits, valid for one year after approval. Also, there is an option for a double-entry tourist visa that allows for a 30-day stay. Business e-Visa in India can be used for participating in meetings and conferences, hiring employees, and signing contracts. A multiple-entry visa with a total stay of 180 days and a validity period of one year from the date of issue. Medical e-Visa: Can be issued as a visa for patients seeking medical treatment in India or as a visa for up to 2 companions of the patient. It is a triple entry visa allowing consecutive stays of 60 days per entry and is valid for 120 days from approval. Only available as a child patient visa. German citizens traveling to India must meet the country's entry requirements, including a valid visa. The application system allows German travelers to authorize their visit to India from the comfort of their own home. The entire process of applying for Indian Visa from Germany can be done online.

Required Documents for Getting the Indian Visa for Germans



Passport: Your document must be valid for at least six months in order to process your travel document. Applicants will need to submit a colored scanned copy of their biographical passport pages.

Digital photo: You must present a passport photo. These must comply with the official regulations.

E-mail address: An email address is required to deliver confirmation of your electronic visa. Payment method: You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa for Canadian Citizens

Canadians can choose to obtain an e-Visa for most of their short-term travel requirements. Residents from over 170 nations, Canadians included, have the opportunity to apply for an India e-Visa. The online platform can be accessed to submit visa applications for tourism, business, and medical purposes. Starting from 2014, Indian visas have been made available for Canadian citizens to be applied online by the Indian government. Canadians have the option to travel to India for leisure using the India Tourist e-Visa. It allows you to engage in tourism and recreational activities while you are in the country. The Canadian Tourist eVisa for India allows Canadian nationals to visit India multiple times. It remains valid for 365 days from the date of issuance. Allows Canadians to stay in the country for up to 180 days. Canadians have the option to obtain a double-entry tourist visa for India through an online application, allowing them to stay for up to 30 days. The India Business eVisa allows Canadian citizens to travel to India on business. It also facilitates a range of business-related activities, including attending conferences, establishing new companies in the country, and hiring staff. It authorizes Canadian holders for multiple entry into India. Valid for 1 year from date of issue. Grants Canadian citizens the right to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of Indian Medical e-Visa for Canadians: Medical Patient e-Visa and Medical Attendant e-Visa. The first allows Canadians to travel to India for medical treatment. The second can be obtained by up to 2 fellow travelers. As a rule, it is friends or relatives who accompany the patient. Canadians can enter India three times (the second and third trips must be no more than 60 days after the first). It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Canadian citizens can stay up to 60 days per visit. Holders of passports issued by Canada can apply for an Indian e-Visa online. This electronic system makes it quick and easy to obtain an Indian Visa from Canada. Applicants simply enter their details into an online questionnaire and receive the e-Visa by email.

Required Documents for Canadians Citizens



A Canadian passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the Canadian passport

Passport-style photograph of the Canadian applicant

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.