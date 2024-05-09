Uzbekistan, Iraq Boost Trade Turnover Volume

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Iraq amounted to$22.1 million in 2023, Azernews reports.

This was announced at a meeting between Deputy Chairman ofUzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Umidjon Safarov andCharge d'Affaires of Iraq in Astana Jaber al-Tamimi.

The sides noted that Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Iraqamounted to $12.1 million in 2022.

The parties discussed signing a Memorandum of Cooperationbetween the two countries' Chambers of Commerce and Industry toimprove cooperation. They also agreed on joint events, businessforums, and B2B meetings with Uzbek and Iraqi business circles.

The attendees also addressed logistics, commerce, and economicrelations, and given Iraq's high demand for Uzbek products, aproposal was made to start buying textile, food, and agriculturalitems.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amountedto $62.6 billion in 2023. The exports reached $24.4 billion, whilethe imports totaled $38.1 billion.

The largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded withChina (21.9 percent), Russia (15.8 percent), Kazakhstan (7percent), Türkiye (5 percent), and Korea (3.7 percent).