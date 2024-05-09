Metsola Names Main Aspects Of Search For Solutions To Just Peace For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Parliament will continue to insist on support for Ukraine on the path to a decent and just peace, under which its territorial sovereignty will be preserved.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Peace for us is very clear: peace with dignity, peace with justice, peace with territorial sovereignty, and nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine on the table. That has been clear from the very, very beginning," she said.

According to her, the parties are preparing for a peace summit that will be held in Switzerland in June.

She added that the search for solutions to peace in Ukraine has the following dimensions: nuclear safety, food security, as well as the need to do more in terms of financial, diplomatic and military assistance.

"It is our responsibility in continuing to insist that Ukrainians are not fighting for Ukraine, but Ukrainians are fighting for Europe. Who knows who will be the target next?" Metsola said.

She noted that she had not seen such weariness from the countries that have pledged their support from day 1 and added that she was very optimistic when member states support each package of sanctions against Russia.

"Discussions with every single member state can show that you can manage, and I am grateful very much to the Ukrainians for having done this so successfully – that we are your partners and we will never let you go," Metsola said.

Metsola arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, May 9.