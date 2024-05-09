Shmyhal, Metsola Discuss Ukraine's EU Integration, Confiscation Of Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola have discussed Ukraine's European integration, the confiscation of Russian assets, and the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Shmyhal reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On Europe Day, our European friends are with us. In Kyiv, I had the opportunity to personally thank European Parliament President Roberta Metsola for the initiatives in support of Ukraine. In particular, for the approval of the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility and the extension of autonomous trade preferences for Ukraine. This will have a significant positive effect on our economy," Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that a number of important issues had been discussed during the meeting, including European integration and the confiscation of Russian assets. Both parties also spoke about the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the EU's role in its implementation.

Shmyhal emphasized the importance of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of June.

"We continue to count on steadfast support from the European Parliament," he added.