MAOCAT Successfully Raises Presale Funds, Bringing Back The Memecoin Hype

The team working at MAOCAT has recently acknowledged the great success of the project's presale fundraising round. With this operation, they have managed to raise a significant amount and attract the attention of investors and meme fans.

The project's diverse ecosystem, featuring staking, farming, launchpad, and NFT marketplace functionalities, is proving appealing. With many memecoins failing to gain traction in the presale stage , MAOCAT is already standing out in this sector.

A Rare Successful Presale Story

Crypto enthusiasts know that presales are a crucial phase for any project, where success is elusive. While many projects have not even managed to survive the presale phase, MAOCAT has already managed to raise over $300,000. This means that the team has already allocated more than half of the available tokens for the presale.

The presale token quantity stands at 3,000,000,000 tokens, while the total supply is 5,000,000,000 MAOCAT tokens. This means the team reserved 60% of the total supply (3,000,000,000 tokens) for the presale allocation. The remaining 40% will help fund future initiatives and ecosystem development for MAOCAT.

The presale will follow a gradual increase in token price, from $0.0015 per token in Phase 1 to $0.003 per token in later phases, with a selling quantity of 300,000,000 tokens per phase. The project also has a clear taxation structure:



Marketing Tax : 3%

Liquidity Pool (LP) Tax : 3%

Development Tax : 2% Buy and Sell Taxes : 0%

This taxation structure aims to ensure the project's long-term sustainability and growth. MAOCAT has already shown itself as a rare success story in presales, as its numbers are showing.

Building a Diversified Ecosystem with MAOCAT

The project's ecosystem relies on various innovative features to provide a diverse and profitable experience. MAO CAT offers NFT minting, farming, launchpad, and a marketplace for trading and collecting.

These features allow users to participate in the fast-growing NFT market and earn from their investments. Additionally, the project's fixed staking feature provides stability and rewards for holders of $MAO.

Future updates will also include the ability to launch tokens through the IDO process and acquire MAO CAT NFTs. With a diverse ecosystem, MAOCAT aims to capture various market segments and continue growing in popularity and value.

The rarity tiers of the 10,000 MAO CAT NFT collection offer unique benefits for holders. Moreover, the project plans to fairly mint and reveal these NFTs through different methods. With MAOCAT, users can benefit from owning rare and legendary NFTs while supporting the growth of the underlying project.

About MAOCAT

Derived from the Chinese word“máo,” MAOCAT is an Ethereum-based memecoin that has gained popularity worldwide. Thanks to its unique features and capabilities, MAOCAT aims to create a robust blockchain ecosystem with a strong community.

This team's idea is to enter a market where dog-themed memecoins are prevailing and bring something fresh to the table. An early adopter of the project can easily participate in the presale on the Ethereum chain. In order to do so, one only needs to connect a wallet to the presale purchase window and send ETH.

With over $300,000 already raised in the presale round, MAOCAT has shown how serious it is about its vision. The project's official website and whitepaper represent an easy-to-read, simple suite of information for any crypto enthusiasts. Furthermore, MAOCAT's social pages constantly update the community on new developments and milestones.

