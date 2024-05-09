Printxpand To Exhibit End-To-End Web-To-Print And Print-On-Demand Solutions At Drupa 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Berlin, Germany - PrintXpand, a revolutionary force in web-to-print technology, proudly announces its presence at the globally acclaimed Drupa trade fair from May 28 to June 7, 2024, in D'sseldorf, Germany.



Leading the charge in the rise of personalized product demand, PrintXpand combines advanced technology with acute market insight to develop comprehensive web-to-print solutions. These innovations are designed to streamline and enhance product personalization processes.



The platform boasts a user-friendly storefront and a sophisticated product design tool tailored to the unique demands of the print industry. Its 3D configurator is a groundbreaking tool that offers deep customization options.



PrintXpand also introduces a print-on-demand marketplace that allows print businesses to expand their market reach by incorporating unlimited sellers, thereby increasing catalog diversity and eliminating geographical limitations.



"We are so excited to demonstrate our latest advancements in web-to-print and print-on-demand technologies. Our solutions are crafted to help businesses navigate and thrive in the dynamic consumer market. We eagerly invite attendees to explore the future of Web-to-Print with us." said Maulik Shah, CEO of PrintXpand - A Biztech Company



During Drupa 2024, PrintXpand's team will be available for detailed discussions with printing companies interested in the web-to-print sector. You can book appointments to know how PrintXpand's offerings can meet evolving market needs, boost customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.



Visitors are welcome to meet the PrintXpand team at HALL: 7A, BOOTH: A21, to discuss Web to Print and Print on Demand solutions that can propel their business operations forward.



About PrintXpand:

PrintXpand (formerly Brush Your Ideas) specializes in web-to-print solutions for enterprise businesses, revolutionizing how businesses manage their printing needs. They offer a range of innovative solutions, including end-to-end Web-to-Print, Print-on-Demand, Web-to-Print MIS/ERP, and Product Personalization Tools(2D & 3D).



Additionally, PrintXpand provides marketplace solutions, such as artist marketplaces and B2B/B2C marketplaces. Through its connected ecosystem strategy, PrintXpand guarantees businesses endless customization options and a smooth selection of solutions when needed.



About Drupa:

Drupa is the premier global trade fair for the printing and media industries, uniting professionals from around the globe every four years. Renowned for showcasing the latest innovations in print technology, including digital and conventional printing machines, materials, and applications, Drupa provides an unmatched platform for networking, discovering emerging trends, and forging new business partnerships. Its pivotal role in driving technological advancements and industry standards makes it a must-attend event for stakeholders aiming to stay at the forefront of the dynamic printing sector.



