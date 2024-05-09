Yogi Adityanath Blasts Sam Pitroda For ‘Racist’ Slur, Says ‘It Exposes Cong’S Dangerous Intentions’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) In a scathing critique, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday blasted Congress leader Sam Pitroda for his 'racist' slur on the citizens and also for the objectionable statement on Ram temple.

Denouncing Sam Pitroda's description of the country's citizens on the basis of their colour, the UP CM said his remarks are not just abominable and disgusting but it also shows the 'dangerous designs' and 'intentions' of the Congress.

“Irresponsible statement by Pitroda is a reflection of the Congress party's ideology. Congress has always practised politics of divide and rule and he is merely putting the party's thoughts in the public domain,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He further tore into the grand old party and accused it of engineering division within the country on lines of caste and language.

“Congress is responsible not just for the division of the country in 1947 but it also pursued its policy of divide and rule for many years in its lust for power. It divided people on lines of caste, language and many others,” Yogi further added.

“Today, the party wants to create a rift in the country on the basis of their skin colour. This has exposed their dangerous designs and intentions,” he said.

He also demanded that Congress must apologise for its 'sins', which it did for many years after Independence.

The UP CM further lambasted the former Congress Overseas Indian Chairman for his statements on Ram Mandir.

Replying to Pitroda's comments on Ram Temple, Yogi said:“He should keep his knowledge to himself. Citizens see Ram and Rashtra as complimentary to each other. Lord Ram is the Maryada Purushottam and he is idolised in every home. Lord Ram symbolises India's spiritual unity.”

Sam Pitroda found himself in the midst of a storm a day ago, over his controversial statements, the latest being his racist observation of the country's diversity.

“A diverse country, where people on the East look like Chinese, people on the West look like Arab, people on the North look like White and people in the South look like Africa,” Pitroda said while speaking exclusively to the Statesman.