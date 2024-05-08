Texas Capital Foundation Announces Second Annual Honors Awards Grant Recipients

(MENAFN- 3BL) DALLAS, May 8, 2024 /3BL/ - Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, announced the recipients of the Texas Capital Foundation's second annual Honors Awards. The awards provide grants totaling $250,000 to support four nonprofit organizations addressing community needs across Texas.

The Honors Awards are a signature program of the Texas Capital Foundation, which Texas Capital launched in 2022 to fortify and elevate its commitment to Texas communities. The awards include three grants of $50,000 each that correspond to Texas Capital's three community impact pillars of“Live,”“Learn” and“Lift.” A fourth $100,000 grant, the STAR (Supporting our Troops, Active and Remembered) Award, is presented to an organization that provides services to military members, families and veterans.

“The Texas Capital Foundation was established to expand and elevate Texas Capital's philanthropic giving in the communities we serve across the state,” said Texas Capital President & CEO Rob C. Holmes.“We are proud to honor these four nonprofits as recipients of this year's Honors Awards for their dedication to improving the lives of Texans and expanding the reach of services that are vital to building a brighter future for the state where we are fortunate to live and conduct business.”

The Texas Capital Foundation's approach to grantmaking focuses on nonprofit organizations that operate in areas within the firm's footprint . Through the Honors Awards, the Texas Capital Foundation aims to fund small to mid-sized organizations that serve the greatest needs of communities. Recipients are selected through a competitive grant application process.

The second annual Honors Awards winners are:



Skillpoint Alliance , an Austin-based nonprofit workforce development organization that provides in-demand workforce training to vulnerable members of the Central Texas and Permian Basin communities.

SafeHaven of Tarrant County , a Fort Worth-based nonprofit with a mission to end domestic violence through safety, support, prevention and social change. As Tarrant County's only state-designated family violence program, SafeHaven has enabled thousands of women and children to rebuild safe, independent lives for more than 40 years.

Lucille's 1913 Kitchen , a Houston-based nonprofit that is building a vertically integrated ecosystem to combat food insecurity and waste, create training and employment opportunities in traditionally under-resourced neighborhoods and empower communities to discover a self-sustainable livelihood through culinary and cultural arts. NextOp , a Dallas-based nonprofit with the mission to recruit, develop and place high-performing enlisted military personnel into industry careers. NextOp's goal is to bridge the gap between the military and industries in need of diverse and skilled talent.

“We are very honored to receive the STAR Award and will use the funds to enable our planned North Texas expansion,” said Shelby Mounts, executive director at NextOps.“There are many veterans in the Greater DFW area and many more who want to come here for the region's opportunities. Our career transition services aim to help connect these veterans to great careers. We look forward to building our relationship with Texas Capital and the DFW community for many years to come."

“The recipients of this year's Honors Awards were selected for their inspiring and innovative solutions to some of the greatest challenges facing our communities,” said Effie Dennison, president of the Texas Capital Foundation and head of Community Development & Corporate Responsibility at Texas Capital.“We are honored to recognize and support the work of these organizations to advance our shared mission of empowering communities across Texas.”

For more information about the Honors Awards, visit the Texas Capital Foundation website

