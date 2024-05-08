Eknath Shinde Hails HC Decision To Validate Maha Govt's Notification On Renaming Aurangabad & Osmanabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, May 8 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday hailed the Bombay High Court's decision to validate the Maharashtra government's notification on renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv saying that it was a major slap for the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the opposition in general.

He also congratulated the citizens of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv following the High Court ruling.

The MahaYuti proposes to play up the high court's decision during the ongoing campaign to take the credit and also to corner the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

CM Shinde said that with the High Court's ruling, late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's dream has come true. He said that the people who had approached the High Court against the government's decision on renaming were from the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the court's ruling has come as a major slap on them.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister was speaking to the reporters at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar after addressing the campaign rally for the Shiv Sena minister and the MahaYuti nominee Sandipan Bhumre who is pitted against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Khaire and AIMIM nominee Imtiaz Jaleel.

CM Shinde said that Bhumre's victory is sure with a large margin of votes.

"Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is a stronghold of Shiv Sena and MahaYuti. It was Balasaheb Thackeray's sincere wish that it should be renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. But those who claim the legacy of Balasaheb and the heirs of his wealth, after we left the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, took the decision to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to take the credit. But as they did not have the majority, the decision was illegal. So after forming the government, we took the decision on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar," said Shinde, reiterating that it has been validated by the High Court.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the high court's ruling is tribute to Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.