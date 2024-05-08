(MENAFN- Pressat) Floki and TokenFi Score Title Sponsorship for Pakistan-Ireland T20 Cricket Series

In a move that is sure to capture the attention of cricket enthusiasts around the world, Floki and TokenFi have teamed up to sponsor the upcoming T20 series between Pakistan and Ireland.

The Dublin Contract Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, Ireland, will play host to the matches on May 10th, 12th, and 14th, thrusting the sponsors into the spotlight of this much-anticipated cricket event.

As title sponsors, Floki and TokenFi logos will be prominently displayed across various in-ground elements such as perimeter boards, sight screens, and boundary ropes during the live telecasts of all matches.



The series, which is expected to draw a substantial viewership, will be broadcast on several television channels and OTT platforms. In Pakistan, the matches will air on Ten Sports and Tapmad, while Etisalat will service the MENA region. Indian fans can tune in through Fancode, and in the UK & Ireland, TNT is the station of choice.

The series will reach 22-25 million viewers across India on linear TV and OTT platforms. The global viewership is expected to climb to between 75 and 80 million, offering Floki and TokenFi a significant stage to engage with a global audience.

The title sponsorship of the series aligns with Floki and TokenFi's allegiance to innovation and excellence. It also expresses their support for sports and affords them a gateway to a wider audience engagement.

FLOKI and TokenFi anticipates that this partnership will elevate their brands to new levels of success and recognition as they support one of the most eagerly awaited cricket series of the year.

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world's most known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has 460,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

About TokenFi

TokenFi is an innovative platform for crypto and asset tokenization, enabling users to launch or tokenize assets effortlessly. TokenFi is committed to revolutionizing the trillion-dollar tokenization industry by offering a user-friendly interface that requires no coding expertise.

