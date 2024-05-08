Cambodia PM Meets Qatar's Envoy

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia H E Hun Manet met non-resident Ambassador of Qatar to Cambodia H E Khalid Ali Abel. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sports of the Kingdom of Cambodia H E Dr. HANG Chuon Naron met also with non-resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cambodia H E Khalid Ali Abel. Bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed during the two meetings.

