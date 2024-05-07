Beverage Stocks In Play - Coffee Company Nuzee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Gets Investors Buzzed On Gains

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE ), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company.

The stock made the NASDAQ top gainers list today, trading at $1.8800, up 0.5700, gaining 43.51%, with even greater gains on the day's high of $2.89. Investors and traders got a caffeine buzz on the stock's momentum, with volume of over 26 Million shares.

NuZee partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S.

Last week NuZee announced that on April 27, 2024 it entered into a convertible note and warrant purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with certain investors, providing for the sale of $320,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible promissory notes and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an additional 221,147 shares of common stock in a private placement transaction. The private placement closed on May 2, 2024. In connection with the closing of the private placement, Nobu Kurita resigned from the Company's Board of Directors and an individual jointly designated by the investors, Changzheng Ye, was appointed to fill the newly created vacancy.

