Divya Agarwal Oozes Love On Husband Apurva's B'day: 'You Make Me Proud Every Day'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) The 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal on Tuesday showered love on her husband, restaurateur and 'ginfluencer' Apurva Padgaonkar, on his birthday, saying he makes her proud everyday.

Taking to Instagram, Divya shared an unseen candid picture with Apurva. In the snap, we can see the lovebirds sitting on a couch and Divya adorably hugging her beau.

She penned a sweet birthday note, which read: "Happy birthday husband.. I love the person that you are.. you are loved by many and you make me proud everyday!! God bless you with all the love and happiness."

Apurva commented on the post, saying, "Blessed".

Sushant Divgikr wrote: "Happpppy birthday Jeej".

Divya and Apurva tied the knot on February 20 in a traditional Marathi wedding.

Meanwhile, Divya was the 'MTV Splitsvilla 10' runner-up and winner of 'Ace of Space 1'. She made her acting debut with the horror web series 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2' and portrayed the character Grissy in the action-drama web series 'Cartel'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Fuh Se Fantasy' and the music video 'Rista Rista'.