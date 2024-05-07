Prominent (Al-Shabaab) Leader Killed In Military Operation In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 7 (KUNA) -- Somali National Army (SNA) killed on Tuesday Al-Shabaab commander after carrying out well coordinated operation at a location about 50 kilometers west of Hudur town in Bakool region under southwest State.

Army officials in the region identified the commander as Abdullahi Mohamed Yare, Somalian National news Agency (SONNA) said in a statement.

Yare was also the group's shadow tribal chief for one of tribes who collected extortion money from people there, the statement added.

The SNA forces also carried out such operation against Al-Shabaab in the area and inflicted casualties on the group a day ago. (end)

