All-New MG3 In Hatchback Excellence Available At Auto Class Cars

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The all-new MG3 compact sedan marks a new era in Hatchback Excellence and diversifying MG's highly popular car lineup in Qatar. It is available at the showrooms of Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor for MG in Qatar, at Salwa Road and Lusail.

The new MG3, now in its third generation, is packed with new and innovative features such as a 360-degree camera and advanced driver-assistance systems, helping it deliver both style and substance on the road.

The new MG3 is redefining the hatchback experience without sacrificing good looks - from its dynamic front face to its athletic side body, it exudes both agility and style. The model's exterior features include a leopard-inspired hunting-eye headlamp and light-trailed taillamp, not only enhancing its stylish appearance but also ensuring visibility and safety in all driving conditions. Inside, there is a technologically advanced cockpit, characterised by a sophisticated design theme, a modular layout, and a racing steering wheel, that balances comfort and performance seamlessly.

MG's all-new compact Sedan offers a host of convenient, technological features, including a 7-inch virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for effortless connectivity. Prioritising both comfort and practicality, the MG3 is designed to provide ample interior space and optimal vision, with 25 thoughtful storage compartments and plenty of boot space.

Offering a wide range of active safety features and having been subjected to rigorous testing across climatic extremes, the MG3 ensures peace of mind on the road for all occupants.

Among the advanced driver-assistance systems available, depending on model, are Front Collision Warning, Emergency Lane Keep System, Blind Spot Detection and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Boasting a striking design, state-of-the-art technology, and delivering impressive performance, the all-new MG3 comes with an advanced 1.5L petrol engine, mated to an 8-gear i-CVT transmission, and delivers 109 HP. With a peak torque of 142 NM, the new model is highly economical, while offering a fun driving experience with agile handling and flexible steering, redefining fun on the road.

Available in three trim levels - STD, COM and LUX - the MG3 caters to diverse preferences. In keeping with MG's reputation for offering great value for money, the entry level STD model come with features such as electric door mirrors, rear parking sensors, hill assist and a multi-function steering wheel, while the COM adds 16-inch alloys, AC vents in the second row, an electric parking brake and a sunroof. The top-of-the-range LUX trim adds front parking sensors, a 360 camera, adaptive cruise control, a leather steering wheel, keyless entry, a lane departure alert and PVC seats.