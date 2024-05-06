ASE Declines 0.26% Monday

Amman, May 6 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Monday's trading with a decline of 0.26 percent, at 2,354 points.The session saw 1.7 million shares traded, valued at JD2.7 million, through 1,789 transactions.Figures revealed that 22 companies experienced an uptick in their share prices, 25 dropped and 25 were unchanged.

