Deputy Amir Inaugurates New Buildings At Qatar University

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar University, inaugurated a number of new university buildings on the Qatar University campus, during a ceremony held today, May 6, 2024, morning on this occasion.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials, in addition to Qatar University administration, college deans, former university presidents and guests of the ceremony.

During the ceremony, His Highness the Deputy Amir was given an introductory presentation about the new university buildings, which include the Student Affairs Building, the buildings of the College of Education, the College of Law, and the College of Engineering.

His Highness was also briefed on the specifications of these buildings and the international standards followed in their construction in line with the latest standards of sustainability and operational efficiency.



