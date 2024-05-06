In Crimea, Ukraine's Magura V5 Naval Drone Sinks Russia's Speed Boat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, as a result of the operation run by Ukraine's defense intelligence unit Group 13, the Black Sea Fleet's high-speed boat was destroyed by a Magura V5 sea drone.

That's according to the GUR press service, Ukrinform learned.

The mission in Crimea's Uzka Bay saw success with the assistance of the United24 platform, the intelligence agency emphasized.

"As the fear of Ukrainian attacks forces the invaders to redeploy their Black Sea Fleet's larger ships farther away from the peninsula, combat work continues against the high-speed vessels illegally remaining in the Ukrainian territorial waters of Crimea," noted the GUR.

As reported, Magura V5 attack sea drones destroyed Russian warships Tsezar Kunikov, Ivanovets, Sergey Kotov, Akula and Serna, as well as damaged the Ivan Khurs naval vessel.