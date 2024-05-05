(MENAFN) Efraim Michaeli, a former Israeli military attaché to Russia, has drawn a contentious comparison between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, suggesting that Zelensky's actions are perpetuating an enduring military confrontation with Moscow. Michaeli argues that Ukraine could have averted the conflict by abandoning its aspirations to join NATO.



The retired colonel's remarks come amidst ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with Russian President Vladimir Putin citing Kiev's NATO ambitions as a key factor behind the military action in February 2022. Reports have surfaced indicating that Kiev and Moscow were close to reaching a peace agreement in spring 2022, with provisions for Ukraine's permanent neutrality and assurances against foreign military presence on its soil.



However, Russian officials have alleged that the peace process was derailed, with former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson implicated. Johnson has refuted these claims. In an interview with Israeli YouTube blogger Alex Tseitlin, Michaeli attributed the conflict to a collective error by major powers, placing significant blame on President Zelensky.



According to Michaeli, Zelensky's failure to disavow Ukraine's NATO aspirations contributed to escalating tensions and subsequent military conflict. He contends that had Zelensky clarified Ukraine's position, the war could have been averted.



Michaeli's remarks underscore the complexities surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the divergent perspectives on its origins and potential resolution. The comparison to Arafat adds further nuance to the discourse, sparking debate over the roles and responsibilities of political leaders in times of crisis.

