Macron Stresses Necessity Of Dialogue With Russia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French President Emmanuel Macron stressed Sunday the necessity of continuing the dialogue with Russia, warning that cutting it off would mean abandoning the international order, peace and security.

In an interview with French daily newspaper (La Tribune Dimanche), Macron said that France is doing the right thing by leaving the door open to negotiations with Russia; otherwise, it will have abandoned the international order as well as peace and security.

French President noted that at the same time it is necessary to advance the policy of strategic ambiguity towards Russia.

In late April, Macron said that Europe must be prepared to build relations with Russia in the wake of the end of the Ukrainian conflict.



