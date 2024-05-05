15th OIC summit starts in Gambia with global leaders in attendance

(MENAFN) The 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) commenced on Saturday in the Gambian capital, Banjul, with an anticipated gathering of world leaders representing the 57 member countries of the OIC and beyond. Ahead of the summit, the OIC issued a statement outlining its objectives, emphasizing the importance of strengthening unity among member states to collectively address pressing challenges facing the Muslim community, known as the Ummah.



Among the dignitaries attending the summit is Hakan Fidan, the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, who will represent the country at this significant gathering. The summit aims to foster cooperation and solidarity among member countries, aligning efforts to achieve shared goals outlined in the OIC charter.



In addition to its focus on unity and collective action, the summit endeavors to stimulate economic growth by revitalizing small and medium enterprises and promoting domestic economies. Furthermore, it seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage of The Gambia and Africa to the international community, underscoring the importance of cultural exchange and appreciation.



With the central theme of "Enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development," the summit will delve into critical global issues, including the ongoing situation in Palestine and the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in significant loss of life. Key documents, including a draft Palestinian resolution, the draft Banjul statement, and the draft final document, will be presented for discussion and consideration by the Council of Foreign Ministers and the summit attendees, highlighting the commitment of OIC members to address these pressing issues through diplomatic dialogue and cooperation.

MENAFN05052024000045015839ID1108174435