Tim Hortons Brews Up Excitement As It Makes Its Debut In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 4th May 2024: Tim Hortons, the beloved coffee chain, is delighted to announce its much-anticipated entry into the vibrant city of Hyderabad with the opening of its newest location. This marks a significant milestone of 30 stores for the Tim HortonsÂ® brand in India as it continues its expansion and brings its renowned coffee and delectable treats to the Indian market.



The newest store is launching in Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad, located in the heart of Hitec City. Tim HortonsÂ® Hyderabad offers an inviting ambiance where guests can indulge in an array of freshly brewed coffee, flavorful summer coolers along with made-to-order food options such as the savoury Cheese Melts & Piadinas. Drawing inspiration from the rich local artistry, the outlet will showcase unique architectural elements reminiscent of the famed Cheriyal scroll paintings. These intricate designs reflect the motifs native to Telangana, inviting consumers to immerse themselves in the region's cultural heritage.



Tarun Jain, CEO, Tim Hortons India added to the excitement, says, â€œHyderabad's rich heritage and warm hospitality resonate deeply with our brand values, and we are thrilled to introduce our signature blends and delectable treats to the discerning palates of this city. We look forward to creating memorable moments and forging lasting connections with every guest who walks through our doors in Hyderabad.â€



Embracing Hyderabad's reputation as a city that blends tradition with modernity, the store will open its doors to consumers starting from 3rd May at 5 PM in Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad. Experience the magic of Tim HortonsÂ® as we welcome you to our newest destination in the heart of Hyderabad.



About Tim Hortons



In August 2022, Tim Hortons marked its entry into the Indian market, spreading its retail footprint and winning the hearts and palates of Indian consumers. Tim Hortons India operations are run by an Indian entity - AG Cafe India Pvt Ltd. The entity is co-owned by companies which are run by senior leaders of Indian origin based in Dubai and Singapore. Since its inauguration, the Tim HortonsÂ® brand has quickly established itself as a beloved local spot amongst the localities, gaining popularity in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune.

